Nominate Chiefs to parliament not MP’s – Religious Commentator

File Photo: Some Ghanaian chiefs at a national event

Controversial religious commentator Lucifer, christened Kweku Peprah has advocated for a system where traditional rulers represent their people in the Ghanaian parliament instead of the ordinary politician.

According to him, with Chiefs in that position of power, the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian will be made better because “they are the original source of democracy”.



“Left to me alone, a Chief should be selected to parliament from each town in the country instead of the system of voting MP’s to office. I believe that they’re in the best position to decide what is good and best for their towns”.



He believes everything being practiced in Ghana presently was already being done in the days of our forefathers.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “In Parliament we have the Minister for Information and Defence. When you come to Kumasi, we also have all these and even more. So basically, every position held in parliament is also being held at the Manhyia Palace”.

He strongly believes the Europeans stopped Ghanaians from using their traditional systems pre-independence because they knew it was stronger than their democracy. “And it was further strengthened by our own people”.



“In Ghana when a chief speaks, it’s final and Kwame Nkrumah realized he can’t compete with the Chiefs so he decided to take the power from them and give it to Parliament. So this started from Kwame Nkrumah’s time”.



Kweku indicated, Chiefs still give commands but mostly, there is no power and authority in their utterances like before.



“Which is why politicians and Chiefs now work together as one because the Chiefs also want to benefit”, he disclosed.