Non acceptance of election results does not negate its validity - Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has downplayed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the December 7 General Elections was fictitious and flawed.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was an observer for December 7 General Elections has in the past said the elections was free and fair.



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson, Jean Mensa for rigging the December 7 General Elections for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He made a tearful address at the NDC Party headquarters where he said he will not accept the results of a 'fictitious and flawed elections'.



In a post on his twitter handle, Koku Anyidoho said a particular candidate deciding not to accept the results of an election does not negate it.



"Non-acceptance of elections results by a political party, does not negate the validity of the Declared Results by the Electoral Commission." he said.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday December 7 General Elections.

Mrs Jean Mensa , the returning officer of the Presidential elections made the announcement at the commission's head office in Accra.



Nana Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413 votes which represents 51.30 percent of the valid votes cast.



His closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes representing 47.35 per cent.



Total votes cast - 13,119,460 representing 79 per cent of total voters.





Non-acceptance of Elections Results by a political party, does not negate the validity of the Declared Results by the Electoral Commission. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) December 10, 2020