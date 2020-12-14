None of our officials has been arrested – EC

File photo: An EC directional sign

The Electoral Commission (EC) dispelled claims that one of its members have been arrested at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The EC said news making rounds on social media that the official was arrested for reducing the presidential votes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by more than 3,000 in the recently held election is fake news.



“We wish to state that this is FALSE. The public is therefore urged to disregard this fake news,” the short notice stated.



The allegations have been circulating in the camp of the NDC to support claims that the 2020 election was rigged in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Read the EC’s statement below.



