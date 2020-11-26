North East region to get university campus – Mahama promises

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised the people of North East region a university campus, if he is elected as the President of the Republic in the upcoming polls.

During a community engagement at Gambaga in the North East Region, Mahama explained that this is to offer the youth an opportunity to further their education at the tertiary level.



He stated that “The North Eastern Region is going to get a university campus here so that our young people who want to continue into tertiary education can do so.”



The NDC flagbearer also promised to construct a vocational training centre for every district that does not have a secondary school, emphasizing that these students will pay no fees to seek education.

“Every district that does not have a secondary technical school is going to have a vocational training centre, and we are going to register all the young people in the district, and we will send you there batch by batch, free of charge and you don’t have to pay everything,” Mahama stated.



He also indicated that the next NDC government will provide a sports stadium to regions which do not have sports stadiums.



“All the regions that don’t have sports stadiums are going to get new sports stadia. And the sports stadia will be to develop sporting talents…So if you are an athlete, you are a footballer, you are volleyball player, the facilities will all be there, and we will spot the talents in the North East Region, take them to the national level and if they are good enough, we will take them to the international level.”