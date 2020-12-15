Northern Region Security Council cautions NDC over planned protest march tomorrow

File photo of NDC supporters on the streets

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against engaging in acts that will mar a peaceful demonstration of its supporters scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, 2020.

“…the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) wishes to sound a strong caution to the organisers of the march on the need to ensure that their supporters do not engage in any acts that will undermine the peace and security of the Metropolis,” the Council stated in a statement.



The Northern REGSEC also said it has directed the police to agree with the organisers of the march on the dos and don’ts and the routes to ensure that other people go about their duties without problems.



Chairman of the Council, Salifu Sa-eed, said in the statement that those opposed to the march must exercise restraints to avoid any possible clashes.



Since December 9, 2020, when the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 presidential polls, supporters of the NDC have been taking to the streets to hold demonstrations.



The NDC leadership and grassroots believe the elections were stolen for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NDC says it has evidence to prove its case of a stolen election 2020 verdict, although it is yet to take the matter to court.



The leadership of NDC has also backed its supporters to take to the streets to demonstrate against the results declared in favour of the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.



Read the full statement by the Northern REGSEC below.



