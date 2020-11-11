Not a single road was completed by Mahama in Upper East Region - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana on a three-day tour of the Upper East Region

Correspondence from the Upper East Region

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of Former President John Dramani Mahama did not complete any road project in the Upper East region despite staying in power for 8 years.



Dr Bawumia said the Former President was in power for a long time- both as Vice President and President, but was not able to execute any meaningful project in the region.



He said “…. in john Mahama’s 8 years, not one road, one road was completed in the whole of the Upper East region. Not one road. 8 years, 8 years but they did not complete one road. But today, we are virtually done with the Bolga -Bawku road. We are working on it. It’s eventually going to be done. We are working on it and other roads. This is just less than 4 years but in 8 years, he could not do just one project”.



Speaking at a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Mirigu in the Kassena-Nankana West District on Tuesday, Dr Bawumia stated that the John Dramani Mahama’s inability to undertake a single project in the region “was a monumental failure of development”, which showed he does not possess the leadership skills or deserve to return to power.



He said returning John Mahama to power meant taking the country two steps back.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He stated that the intention of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is to develop every part of the country, reiterating calls on the people of the area to support the NPP to retain power in the 7 December 2020 polls.



“…So, is this the same John Mahama who wants to come back and be president of this country? To be president of this country after such a poor record of the development of the Upper East region? The record was a monumental failure of development and so we don’t want a return. We are taking a step forward with Nana Akufo Addo. Let’s keep going forward, we don’t want to go backwards. We don’t want to take two steps backwards”, he urged the people.



Dr Bawumia showed off Robert Aloo, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Chiana-Paga also with a call on the people to endorse his candidature for greater prospects.