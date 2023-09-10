Not every person who sings 'Hosanna' to you loves you - Kwesi Pratt tells Alan

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has advised Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to draw lessons from the situation that has led to his decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party's upcoming presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen has withdrawn from the NPP flagbearer race accusing the party of unfair treatment to him.



He raised his concerns in a press statement on Tuesday, September 5, saying "after having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant".



He also said "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party" and added "the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable".



Alan polled 95 votes in the NPP super delegates election to come third on the list of the top five candidates to contest the party's November 4th primary; something that many people find very surprising looking at his popularity and influence within the NPP.

To Mr. Pratt, what has happened to Alan should be a big lesson to him and every person.



He outlined the lessons and advised every person, particularly Alan Kyerematen, to take note of them.



"Not every person who follows you singing hosanna likes you or accepts your message. The lot of people following you, singing hosanna and hailing you are doing so for their selfish interest; not because they love you. This is a big lesson for everyone", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



