Notable quotes from Kofi Akpaloo at 2nd IMANI presidential debate

Kofi Akpaloo is flagbearer of LPG

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education hosted Presidential Candidates of minor political parties in Ghana ahead of the elections on December 7.

The second presidential debate featured questions on the vision of presidential aspirants, law and order, economy, corruption among others.



The event featured presidential candidates from five political parties: the All People’s Congress (APC) Mr Hasan Ayariga, Mr Ivor Greenstreet of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Mrs Bridgete Dzorgbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), and the People’s National Convention’s (PNC) Mr David Apasera and Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



Below are IMANI's selected notable quotes from the presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), which were contained in his answers to the key issues facing the country during the debate.



Vision



“I will put money directly into people’s pockets by introducing unemployment and child benefits. I will also set up $10 billion job fund that will help young men and women from Universities and Colleges of Education to borrow money to start their businesses. I will construct affordable rental accommodation to enable those living in slums have a good place to call home - LPG Government will put food on your table.”



Law & Order “Poverty and Unemployment cause of violent crimes: We will provide young people with jobs and unemployment benefits to reduce violent crimes.”

Economic Recovery



“We will create collective investments that empower Ghanaians to go into big businesses and establish enterprises. We need to create billionaires and help people make it right here in Ghana.”



Unemployment & Job Creation



“We will set-up $10billion equivalent fund to enable young people who wish to start their own businesses have access to funding: We will invest in sports development to train athletes and create 28,000 jobs in a bid to revive postal services: We will establish the world’s largest poultry farm here in Ghana to stop importation of poultry, which will create about 100,000 jobs: We will also establish the world’s largest chocolate manufacturing company to stop exportation of raw cocoa beans.”



National Debt



“We will grow the economy to increase revenue: We will use debt financing to grow every sector of the economy to generate jobs and create wealth.”

Improving Business Climate & Ghana’s Performance on Ease of Doing Business Index



“We will reduce period of time in acquisition of licenses and permits, build a credit economy, grant each Ghanaian unique identification number and property address, reduce interest rates, and relegate administrative and other charges associated with Bank.”



Corruption



“We will deploy mystery shoppers and compel Ghanaians to file tax returns so as to disclose incomes, liabilities and assets, as well as ensure that Public Officials are paid well and on time.”



Financial Crimes/Delisting of Ghana



“We will make Ghana right for everybody: Developing countries are delisted when developed nations see progress.”

Natural Resource Management/Mining Revenues/Agyapa



“We will collectively invest and own our resources: I will empower Ghanaians everywhere to come together, put resources together to form capital and control all natural resources, and ensure value addition.”



Energy



“We will remove bottlenecks with regards to illegal connection and non-payment of tariffs: Government Agencies will also be instructed to make provision for payment of electricity bills in their budgets.”



Flooding/Poor Sanitation



“We will ensure waste are collected from homes each morning and people pay for waste collection: We will recruit sanitation inspectors across the country, punish persons and pay Sanitation Officers promptly.”

Housing



“We will construct affordable rental accommodation nationwide and eradicate slums – this will be in the form of single room, toilet and bath: We will ensure everyone in Ghana who wants to own property does so and pay in installments over a period of 25years.”



Data Pricing Regime



“We will deploy broadband nationwide and make Wifi free in all basic, secondary and tertiary schools and ensure all libraries in Ghana have access to free Wifi.”