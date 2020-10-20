Notable quotes from PNC flagbearer at 2nd IMANI presidential debate

Flagbearer of People’s National Convention, David Apasera

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education hosted Presidential Candidates of minor political parties in Ghana ahead of the elections on December 7.

Held in partnership with Multimedia Group, the second presidential debate featured questions on the vision of presidential aspirants, law and order, economy, corruption among others.



Below are IMANI's selected notable quotes from the presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, which were contained in his answers to the key issues facing the country.



Vision



“A PNC-led Government will address the challenges of lack of education for all, inaccessibility to medical care, poverty and deprivation.”



Law & Order



“We will put in place a para-military organisation that will essentially be a Striking Force to prevent armed robbery and other violent crimes.”

Economic Recovery



“My Government will make sure Ghana does not export crude oil. We will refine crude oil right here in Ghana and encourage rice production locally to engineer economic recovery and growth.”



Unemployment & Job Creation



“We will establish refineries for all mineral resources so that Ghana can have real income that is deserved from such productions.”



National Debt



“We need to begin to export and restrain ourselves from importation. That is how we can reduce our debt burden.”

Improving Business Climate & Ghana’s Performance on Ease of Doing Business Index



“We will ensure that the public promptly accesses necessary documentation/registration from related public Institutions, ensure that Banks give loans to businesses without rigorous procedures, and grant businesses with tax exemptions.”



Corruption



“We will track down corrupt practices and ensure that corrupt persons are prosecuted and their properties confiscated. My Government will consider tougher sanctions to deal with corruption and ensure assets declaration by Senior Officials.”



Financial Crimes/Delisting of Ghana



“My strategy is to check Security Agencies to stop money laundering from going through our Airports. I will also act promptly to ensure Ghana gains the confidence of other Institutions and Governments.”

Natural Resource Management/Mining Revenues/Agyapa



“Government has to provide more education on Agyapa contract. I will revise the details of the contract and go ahead with it if comfortable with terms.”



Energy



“The PNC Government will review signed contracts relating to energy production as well as the cost of electricity. We will look at renewable – solar energy, and nuclear fishing where possible to generate cheap Energy together with technocrats.”



“We will dredge the drains and put in place an Authority to re-plan towns and ensure people build at the right places. We will also bring back hygiene-related programmes, town guards, and ensure that every house has a toilet facility.”



Housing

“We will find lands and assign to workers for ownership when retiring and also construct high rise buildings to accommodate more persons, particularly public sector workers. We will also complete already existing programs to provide housing units.“



Data Pricing Regime



“We will create centres where people can easily access the internet: We will have internet facilities in our schools and communities. We will also help service providers with the infrastructure to help transmit internet services to Ghanaians.”