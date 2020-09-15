Politics

Nothing wrong with EC’s GH¢100,000 filing fee – Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Renowned pollster Ben Ephson has jumped to the defense of the Electoral Commission saying there is nothing wrong with the GH¢100,000 filing fee for presidential aspirants for this year’s election.

The Electoral Commission on Monday announced that Presidential Candidates in the upcoming elections will pay a filing fee of GH¢100,000 while Parliamentary candidates pay GH¢10,000.



This was announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



She also announced that filing will be opened to the candidates from October 5 to October 9, 2020.



Several political parties including the NDC and the CPP have described the amount as astronomical but speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Mr Ephson said the amount by the EC is okay.



“I think that if the smaller parties will be a bit more focused, they can join resources but everyone wants to do their own thing. I think the amount is okay. We have a number of mushroom parties who field a number of individuals so basically if you are a party who has been running your office for the whole year, you’ll find ways of paying the GH¢100,000.



“Even if you have the GH¢100,000 to pay, you have must a presence. You must meet the EC’s criteria of being a functional political party.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Boamah Otukornor told Starr News: “I don’t know the thinking that went in the charge. I think it is the highest in recent times and I think the EC will have to take a second look at it. This is an attack on our democracy and there is no justification of this hundred per cent increment from the last one”.



Also commenting on the development, the Communications Director of the Progressive People’s Party Felix Mantey said the Commission is being arbitrary with the charge.



“This is outrageous and we cannot accept it. We will meet the other political parties over it and then decide the next approach to handle this matter. The amount is just too high”.









