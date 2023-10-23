November 4 elections: No one will be disallowed to vote due to outstanding membership dues - NPP to delegates

NPP flag

The Secretary of the Presidential Election Committee of the NPP has declared that no delegate or individual, designated as such, will be denied their voting rights in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for November 14, 2023.

William Yamoah stated that, while they strongly encourage all party members, supporters, and sympathizers to meet their financial obligations, no one will be disqualified due to outstanding membership dues.



In a statement released on October 23, it states "The Presidential Election Committee has been made aware of concerns and rumors regarding the participation of delegates in the upcoming presidential election based on the payment status of their membership dues.



"The committee would like to clarify that, while they strongly encourage all party members, supporters, and sympathizers to fulfill their financial obligations as outlined in the party's constitution, no delegate or individual, designated as such, will be deprived of their voting rights on the grounds of non-payment of dues.



"It is reaffirmed that every delegate will retain their right to cast their vote, and no one will be disallowed due to outstanding membership dues."



Over 200,000 NPP delegates will cast their ballots on November 4th to elect a Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election on November 4.

Four persons vying for the presidential slot include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.



