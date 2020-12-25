Nsuta-MP renounced her American citizenship 5 months before elections - Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Ralph Poku-Adusei

Lawyer for Member of Parliament-elect for Nsuta-Beposo-Kwamang, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has described as completely false and contemptuous, suggestions that his client holds a dual citizenship even with her position as a public official.

A publication by The Herald Newspaper noted that the MP-elect, Adelaide Ntim, is believed per reports, to be carrying a Ghanaian passport and an American passport at the same time.



Details from the report indicate that the MP’s American passport with the passport number 594869205, was issued to her on 25th June 2018 by the American Department of State, and expires on 24th June 2028.



It also noted that there were uncertainties about the renunciation of the American passport, but the lawyer who was engaged by Adelaide Ntim for the process says the MP renounced her American citizenship several months before elections.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Poku-Adusei who is a lawyer at Zoe, Akyea & Co. Legal Practitioners, said the elected legislator contacted his firm prior to the polls and the necessary actions were taken; to that effect, her second citizenship was nullified after the renunciation process.



The date he gave was the 26th of August 2020.



“She once had an American passport, but I want to put on record that before the elections, we were contracted, we have taken the necessary steps and she has renounced her American citizenship. She does not possess any other nationality other than Ghana as at now and before 7th of December.

“She renounced her citizenship several months before the December elections, what I’m saying is on authority and I can be quoted anywhere. The story should be treated with the contempt that it deserves because it is false,” Poku Adusei told GhanaWeb.



“Before August this year, she had renounced her citizenship,” he added.



Lawyer Poku-Adusei added that allegations of this nature would have been more legitimate if they had been raised before the elections, but to wait and have this come up after she has been elected is unnecessary.



“Before August this year, she had renounced her citizenship. The approval for the renunciation was issued on the 26th of August 2020 and she was duly issued the certificate of renunciation. Under the law, you would realise that if one denounces her citizenship before the general elections, it cannot be alleged that she is possessing any dual citizenship.



“It is the time of elections that you have to take into consideration making these allegations and clearly the woman denounced her citizenship before the elections so it is a dead case, nobody should even raise it,” he noted.