Ntim Fordjour and Nana Addo deserve another 4 years – Assin South Chiefs

John Ntim Fordjour

Chiefs from two Traditional Councils Apimanim and Atendensu in the Assin South constituency have called for support from the people of Assin South to rally behind Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Hon. Rev John Ntim Fordjour for their unprecedented performance within the four years.

The Acting President of Atendensu Traditional Council Nana Kwantwi Barimah II in his comment said, he has personally monitored the performance of the MP for a very long time and he can confidently say that Ntim Fordjour is the most vocal MP amoung the three MPs in Assin.



“If we give him another chance and support him, he can be a Minister,” Nana Kwantwi Barimah said.

He added that the issue of independent candidate in the same party is really creating division among the youth of Assin south.



Nana Kwantwi Barimah II made this comment when the Member of Parliament for Assin South and the party executive’s party a visit to the chiefs at their various palace.