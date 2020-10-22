Number 1 spot for Akufo-Addo means he’s first in corruption and nepotism – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given an interpretation to the slot of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) candidate in the December 2020 election.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday, October 20 organized the balloting to select slots on the ballot paper for the December 7 election.



The NPP which was represented by Director of Elections, Gary Nimako picked the first slot whiles the NDC represented by Peter Otukonor picked the second slot on the ballot paper.



Both parties have since the balloting attributed several meanings to their slots on the ballot paper expressing optimism at emerging winners of the impending polls.



Sammy Gyamfi who is the Communications Director for the NDC believes that the number one spot is not a good omen and representative of the ills in the Ghanaian society under the current administration.

He said “Akufo Addo will be No1 on the ballot. No1 in corruption, No1 in nepotism, No1 in vindictiveness, No1 in ethnocentrism, No1 in lawlessness. John Mahama will be No2 on the ballot”.





