Numbers crunch: How Bawumia swept all 17 polling units in his first nationwide election

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made a strong showing in his first national elections, ganering over 68% of valid votes cast in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26.

Polls officially closed at 1 pm in all voting centres and counting and declaration was done in all 17 polling centres.



There were 16 regional polling stations as well as the NPP national headquarters also serving a select group of voters.



Bawumia won in all 17 polling stations in one instance sweeping all votes and beating major contenders convincingly in their strongholds.



The party will hold its main presidential primaries in November to determine the ultimate winner of the flagbearer race.



Below is how Bawumia performed in each polling station



Upper West Region



Dr Bawumia polled 23 votes out of 32 total votes



YMCA - Greater Accra



Dr Bawumia polled 23 votes out of 72 total votes



Oti Region



Dr Bawumia polled 16 votes out of 30 total votes



NPP Headquarters - Greater Accra

Dr Bawumia polled 107 votes out of 204 total votes



Bono East Region



Dr Bawumia polled 22 votes out of 33 total votes



Upper East Region



Dr Bawumia polled 31 votes out of 36 total votes



Bono Region



Dr Bawumia polled 28 votes out of 38 total votes



North East Region



Dr Bawumia polled 28 votes out of 30 total votes



Ashanti Region



Dr Bawumia polled 97 votes out of 119 total votes



Savannah Region

Dr Bawumia polled 19 votes out of 30 total votes



Eastern Region



Dr Bawumia polled 59 votes out of 81 total votes



Ahafo Region



Dr Bawumia polled 12 votes out of 30 total votes



Volta Region



Dr Bawumia polled 29 votes out of 41 total votes



Northern Region



Dr Bawumia polled 47 votes out of 51 total votes



Western North Region



Dr Bawumia polled 18 votes out of 33 total votes



Western Region

Dr Bawumia polled 31 votes out of 46 total votes



Central Region



Dr Bawumia polled 25 votes out of 55 total votes







Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



