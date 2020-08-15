Politics

Oboshie Sai Coffie chairs NPP’s nine-member manifesto planning committee

Oboshie Sai Coffie, former Information Minister (R) and John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated a nine-member planning committee to facilitate the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto.

The Committee is being chaired by former Information Minister, under President Kufuor, Oboshie Sai Coffie.



The committee members include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.



The launch of the manifesto will be held in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The party also inaugurated what it calls, the Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) Verification Committee, which is mandated to scrutinize and verify all relevant records of the party’s PCs to ensure they meet all the eligibility requirements enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana before the party goes ahead to file them with the EC as its candidates.



The Committee is being chaired by Frank Davies.

