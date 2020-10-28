Obour intensifies campaign for the NPP in Asante Akyem South Constituency

Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), ex-MUSIGA President speaking during a campaign

Source: Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, Contributor

It was all joy and excitement as the Co-Convener for Aspirants Unite for Victory, Mr Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, joined the constituency executives on a campaign tour in various communities in the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Speaking to a teeming crowd in Asante Akyem Obogu, President Obour called on all aggrieved members and sympathizers of the party who were clamouring for a “Skirt and blouse” vote in the coming elections due to some ill-treatments in the past by constituency executives to desist from such action as it opposes the success of the presidential candidate (Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo) and the NPP in general.



Mr Obour explained the need to prioritize the gains made by the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo government and the MP, Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng. He asked the people present to team up and work rather than dwell on personal benefits.



“The NPP and Nana Addo led administration has done so much for Ghana to be proud of as a citizen and as a member of this great party. From the Days of President Kuffour till now never has the NPP disappointed the Ghanaian people in the delivery of its promises. The NPP through its flagship programs and policies like the FSHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Youth in Afforestation, etc has impacted lives of Ghanaians in diverse ways” he bemoaned.

In his hometown, Juaso, President Obour led the crowd to chant the most famous slogan of the NPP “Obunumankoma” and the “4 More 4 Nana, 4 More 4 Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng”; a spectacle to behold.



President Obour in his speech to the party faithful reminded the people gathered of some of the untold hardships the John Mahama administration brought on Ghanaians. Major price hikes in prices of Utility services, ie; Light and Water bills in the wake of the 'Dumsor' crisis, cancellation of Nurses and Teacher allowance and several corruption scandals that became rampant during the 8years of NDC government. The crowd in response chanted “NDC, Never Again”



Mr Obour called on all to support the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng. He ended his speech with an Akan adage “baabi a Osono gyina no, 3h) ara na ne ba nso gyina”, to wit ‘the baby Elephant stands with the mother Elephant'

