Obuasi Government Hospital gets a new maternity block

A photo of the new maternity block

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

As part of its commitment to contribute towards improving access to quality healthcare delivery in communities around the mining area, Anglogold Ashanti- Obuasi Community Trust Fund has constructed a 16-bed capacity maternity block for the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The 16-bed Maternity Block built at a cost of GHS 1,116,191.00 from the US$200,000.00 operational support provided by AGA Obuasi Mine as part of the redevelopment process, comprises an operating theatre room, a delivery room, an examination room, a recovery room, Anaesthetic room, a sluice room, a neo-natal intensive care unit, 2-postnatal ward with 8-bed capacity each, doctor and nurses' office, washrooms and reception area.



Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the Senior Manager, Sustainability Emmanuel Baidoo said the project was initiated after painstaking engagements with the Municipal Health Directorate, Management of the Hospital and with the confirmation from the Municipal Assembly jointly assisted by other stakeholders on the major challenges regarding maternal health care within the Mine's operational area.



He added that the new Maternity block will among other things contribute towards reducing maternal and neonatal deaths at the Obuasi Government Hospital. Again, he said the project will improve access to maternal Health care in Obuasi and surrounding areas and reduce cross-infection cases due to congestion in the existing facility.



Touching on the great strides the company has made since its comeback, Mr. Baidoo said the outbreak of Coronavirus taught the whole world a major lesson to plan towards a robust health sector. In view of this he said, Anglogold Ashanti has built a state of the art Intensive health care unit which would be commissioned soon.



He added, " We have collaborated with the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KRCC) to build a testing centre at the AGA Health Foundation and just last year, we carried out education on Cervical cancer and tested about 600 people."

10-year socio-economic development plan of AGAG



Following the expiration of the 3-year Socio-economic Management Plan of Anglogold Ashanti, the Sustainability Manager said, the company has decided to roll out an elaborate 10-year development plan which will serve as a blueprint to accelerate development in the Mine catchment area.



A representative from the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, Rita Larsen- Reindorf lauded the AGA- Obuasi Community Trust Fund for prioritising the health care needs of women. She added that the national statistics show that a lot needs to be done in the area of female mortality hence the intervention from Anglogold Ashanti through the Community Trust Fund will go a long way to improve the situation.



She seized the opportunity to appeal to Anglogold Ashanti to factor the construction of an Accident and Emergency Unit into its 10-year Socio-economic Development Plan to deal with expected occupational accidents and other accidents.



The Adansihene OpegyaKotwere Bonsrah Afriyie II also praised AGA- OCTF for the massive project. He said the project vindicates the objective for the setting up of the fund.

As a Board member of the Fund, the Adansihene pledged the commitment of the Fund to bring development to the mine catchment area.



He appealed to the Health workers who will work in the facility to be professional and discharge their duties diligently. He again asked them to protect and maintain the facility to stand the test of time.



Anglogold Ashanti has contributed GHS 2,377,385.84 to the Trust Fund



The AGA-Community Trust Fund was established in 2012 to make investments in a way that contributes meaningfully to Community development in line with the development aspirations of communities and local government. It has provided projects in the area of Education, Health, water and sanitation to mining communities.



As per the new arrangement under the Development Agreement with the Government of Ghana in 2018, the Mine has to contribute USD2/Oz of gold produced into the Trust Fund. The Mine has since 2019 contributed GHS 2,377,385.84 to the Fund.