OccupyBoG: Apologize for your unsavory 'hooligan' comment at protesters - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to BoG governor

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has slammed the Governor of Bank of Ghana over some comments attributed to him in relation to the #OccupyBoG protest by the Minority in Parliament and some Ghanaians on Tuesday, October 3.

The protesters marched to the Bank of Ghana to petition the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies to resign over accusations that they have mismanaged the bank, hence resulting in a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion.



The Governor, according to a publication by Central Banking, in response to the protest says it was "completely unnecessary” and neither he nor his deputies intend to step down.



“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Central Banking further quoted Dr. Addison.



Tackling the issue during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM Thursday morning, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah described the Governor's comments as unsavory.

The Governance lecturer at the Central University demanded an apology from Dr. Addison, stating, "I wish he did not go that tangent".



"He must apologize like Sosu has done for using a vulgar language on him (Addison)," he said and counseled Dr. Addison stressing "we don't listen to respond; we listen to understand", to wit he should be measured in his reply to the demonstrators.



