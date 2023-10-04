OccupyBoG Demo: I owe nobody an apology - Sam George over his 'watchman' description

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that he would not apologise for referring to the Director of Security and Safety at the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, as a ‘watchman.’

The outspoken lawmaker insisted that his description of the BoG official is only a nomenclature of his description of him, and as such, he owes him no apology at all.



Speaking on TV3 NewDay on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Sam George stressed that there is nothing to be sorry for.



“I owe nobody an apology and like I said, I won’t take moral lessons from a brothel,” he stated.



Sam Nartey George came under heavy criticism from the public when he referred to Wg Cdr Asare Boateng as a ‘watchman’ when the latter was delegated by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, to receive a petition, on his behalf, by the leadership of the #OccupyBoG demonstrators.



However, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, refused to present the petition to him, citing what he says was the disrespect of the Governor of the BoG not to have been present himself, or even sent either of his two deputies to stand in for him.



