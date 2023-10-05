OccupyBoG: Protest alone won't suffice; invoke parliamentary powers against governor - Nana Akomea tells minority

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea has asked Parliament to summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, to publicly respond to the allegations leveled against him in his adminstration of the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority in Parliament today embarked on a protest to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), asking the Governor and his deputies to resign, alleging they have poorly managed the Central Bank.



Among some of the accusations against the Governors are that the bank recorded a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion and printed money to finance their "champagne lifestyle", according to a post by Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.



"Governor Addison, printing of money is like alcoholism. The perceived good effect comes immediately, and the hangover comes after the party. You printed money to finance the champagne lifestyle on akpeteshie budget of the Akufo Addo/ Bawumia Government. Today, Gh is on its knees!", Dr. Ato Forson tweeted before their protest on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.



Addressing the issue, Nana Akomea admonished the Minority to utilize the option of bringing the Governor to Parliament and seek clarifications.

He argued it is not binding on the Governor to grant them audience during their protest but invoking the powers of Parliament will compel him to respond to the allegations.



"Parliament, let me make it clear, has the power to summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. With this demonstration, he can choose to come for your petition. He can send someone else to come for it and there's nothing you can do to him, but you can summon him to come to Parliament," he stated, stressing "so that we, the public, can follow the issues".



To him, "once they present a petition to the Speaker and the Speaker approves it and they summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, he will have to appear".



Nana Akomea gave these comments on "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM Tuesday morning.