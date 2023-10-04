OccupyBoG demo: Where from the 'hashtag'? - Kwesi Pratt mocks minority

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has ridiculed the choice of name for the protest by the Minority in Parliament and some Ghanaians against the Governors of the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority has accused the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addision and his deputies of mismanaging the Bank of Ghana, hence calling for their immediate resignation.



They, on Tuesday, October 3, embarked on a demonstration in Accra, marching from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the Bank of Ghana to register their displeasure with the Governors.



Reacting to the demonstration during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt found it amusing that the organizers would choose the name "#OccupyBoG".



He wondered what role the "hashtag" is playing in the name as, to him, it is unconventional for a protest.

The experienced Journalist who has actively participated in major demonstrations in the country found it difficult understanding why the current crop of demonstrators enjoy adding hashtags to their protests.



"A country with a literacy rate of over 50 percent and you are organizing a demonstration and the name you can give is a hashtag. Who even understands it? When someone hears the name, the person might even think we are living in Japan or somewhere . . . In Ghana today, a name you can give to a demonstration is hashtag something, who will understand this?", he laughed heartily.



