OccupyBoG demo in photos

Some participants of the protest

The Minority in Parliament and some Ghanaians embarked on a protest against the Bank of Ghana yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on the premise of the mismanagement of the country’s funds by the leadership of the central bank.

Participants of the demonstration gathered at the Obra Spot at Circle to march to the premises of the Bank of Ghana to present their petition to the governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.



The participants of the march only sought one thing and that’s the removal of the BoG governor, Ernest Addison from office.



The leadership of the Minority was, however, received by the head of the security department of the Bank of Ghana, Kwesi Asare-Boateng instead of the governor.



Protesters who joined the demonstration were clad in black and red attires as they held placards with various inscriptions.



Some of the placards read ‘scrap E-Levy now’, ‘enough of the family and friends’ and ‘stop the loot!’

Below are some of the photos that characterised the #OccupyBoG demo:





























BAJ/OGB



