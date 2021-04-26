OccupySaglemiNow: Viral video of abandoned project sparks campaign on social media

Ghanaians want the government to complete works on the Saglemi Housing Project

A viral video of the ‘abandoned’ Saglemi Housing project has sparked fury on social media with a #OccupySaglemiNow campaign being waged to ‘force’ government to make use of the project.

Some Ghanaians on social media have in several tweets appealed to government to save the public purse by utilizing the project.



They are incensed that while a significant size of Ghanaians face accommodation problems, the project which has thousands of available rooms are being left to rot.



The $280million project commenced under the Mahama administration to construct 5,000 housing units at Saglemi in the Ningo-Prampram project.



The project however faced some difficulty following the exit of the Mahama government in 2016.



The Akufo-Addo government, despite assuring Ghanaians of their commitment in completing the project has among other things questioned the infrastructural integrity of the project.



Former Works and Housing Minister Samuel Atta Kyea also levelled some corruption allegation against some members of the former government who worked on the project.

“The Institute of surveyors are ready to do us some good job, and when we finish, we’ll be able to use the audit for two purposes. To get a new contractor to complete the structures for human habitation and also, refer the matter to the appropriate bodies for criminal prosecution because from our perspective, there’s been misappropriation of funds.”



He added, “This will certainly be done before December 7. This is one of the major, top-most priorities of my ministry and it will be soon….We can complete about 1,500 and then begin the role-out of the rest of the houses so that we hit the 5,000 units that were the original intent of the contract”.



In March this year, Atta Kyea’s successor, Francis Asenso-Boakye after a tour of the facility, said government was committed to ensuring its completion.



“The intention of the project is good but we just had challenges with the implementation, but I can assure you that I am ready to forgo the past and look forward to all available ways to complete the project”.



He added: “Government is very committed to ending the growing housing deficit and we believe so much that this will go a long way to help”.



