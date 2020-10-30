Odododiodio: Don’t interfere in work of police – Christian Council to politicians

Violence erupted between supporters of NPP and NDC in Odododiodio constituency over the weekend

The Christian Council of Ghana has called on the police and other security agencies to investigate the violence that occurred between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodoo Constituency last Sunday.

The Council urged the police not to be intimidated by any political figure in the line of their work.



A statement signed by Rt Rev Professor J.O.Y Mantey, Chairman of its Eminent Person Group, the Council further urged politicians to also stay away from the work of the security agencies.



“We call on the political parties and their activist to respect the Ghana Police Service and other security agents in general as they seek to protect the rights of the citizens."

“In this election season where demonstrations, walks and other modes of campaigning are on increase, it is important for us to know that we cannot do without the support of the security agents."



“While we recognize the challenges in maintaining order, we call on the security force to employ force only in proportion to the actual threat face."



“We call on the government to allow the security apparatus and other state institutions to do their work without any interference, thus all who are found culpable of any offence must be punished without any protection from the Political figure,” the statement said.