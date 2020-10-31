Odododiodio Violence: Ghanaians want to see action not lip service – Dela Edem to President

Dela Edem, Communications team member of NDC

A Communications team member of the largest opposition NDC, Dela Edem has called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure the culprits in the Odododiodio violence are arrested and prosecuted.

Dela Edem, speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme, condemned the incident that saw supporters of the NPP and NDC at Odododiodio attack themselves during what was supposed to be a peace walk.



He described the incident as "shambolic which should not be entertained in the country".



"Now all eyes are on the President awaiting his next step to help resolve the issue . . . Ghanaians want to see action and not just talk," he added.



He was alarmed by what he says is becoming common to see young guys wielding offensive objects in an attempt to ignite chaos.

"This has created insecurity, fear, and panic in the country," he said.



He accused the President and his government of fueling the violent acts in the country.



"Today, ordinary health walk, you see them holding and firing gunshot . . . who gave them the guns? . . . What happened to the Vigilante Bill that was passed by the President? Today, they are holding guns everywhere and killing MPs . . . these are the things we expect the President to address," he stressed.