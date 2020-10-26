Odododiodio chaos: This is what happens when politicians feed lions - Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has attributed the chaos that erupted at Odododiodio to hoodlums who are nurtured and sponsored by politicians.

At least 15 people were injured on Sunday, October 25, 2020, when the two parties, National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party clashed during a health walk organized separately by the two parties.



Condemning the acts of violence that occurred, in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pius Hadzide blamed politicians for stirring up rifts among the youth.



The Deputy Information Minister urged the aspiring MP’s in the area to prevent any further occurrence ahead of the elections.



“I think we must begin to understand that elections are about counting of heads and not cutting off heads. I think the political leadership in Odododiodio must move to avert and prevent such occurrences,” the Deputy Information Minister said on TV3’s New Day show on Monday.

He added, “Not too long ago I heard on the radio that the Member of Parliament himself was attacked by people who until recently was his good friends and this same group were involved in the attack of Ursula Owusu. They were his good friends but along the line was something like a fallout.”



According to him, it was high time politicians shun sponsoring hoodlums who will end up betraying them.



He said, “My Ga language is suspect but I know what it means when they say you are feeding a lion. When we sponsor, groom, and encourage unruly behaviour, never mind any political party, the monsters that we create, they turnaround to come and bite us.



“I also think that we must also speak to the hearts and minds of the various political leaders, indeed Odododiodio is a flashpoint and they must be quite circumspect in the conduct leading to elections,” he concluded.