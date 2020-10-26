Odododiodio clash: I won’t retaliate, I’m now a man of peace - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has promised not to go after his enemies because he’s a changed man who seeks peace.

15 people were injured on Sunday, October 25, 2020, when members of National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party clashed during a health walk organized separately by the two parties.



Last month, Nii Lante Vanderpuye was also allegedly brutalized by some operatives of the National Security Secretariat in front of the James Town Police station.



With all these happenings in the constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has declared not to seek revenge although he knows the brains behind all the attacks.



“There comes a time in the life of every man that you have to examine yourself and find out if the image being caved out there for you is really you,” Nii Lante told Radio Gold in an interview on Monday.

He added, “I have come to accept the fact that because people cannot stand my abilities and capabilities, they’ve forcefully tried to demonize me out there, so I have tried for the past years to be who I am, the real Nii Lante Vanderpuye, humble, peaceful, lively, caring person.”



According to him, reading the bible and working with the late President John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama has made him turn a new leaf from his old ways.



Nii Lante said, “I have tried to accept that if you are a Christian and you read your bible, I have decided God is the one who will fight my fights for me, I won’t fight myself, that is why I seem like a changed person and I thank God.”



He added, “If I have worked under Professor Mills and John Mahama and their peaceful and noble nature do not affect me then I’m not fit to be part of them.”