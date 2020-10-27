Odododiodio clash shameful; Ghana shouldn't burn because of Gas – Namoale

MP for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale

A former Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale, has called on Gas to be progressive and not allow themselves to be used by any political party to cause any disturbances, as the country heads to the polls on December 7.

Mr Namoale’s call comes after supporters of the two major political parties; the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday morning, got embroiled in violent clashes on the streets of Jamestown, Odododiodio in the Greater Accra Region.



Supporters on each side could be seen hurling crude weapons at their opponents in the fierce clashes just six weeks from this year’s general elections.



Reacting to this, Mr Namoale described the incidence as shameful.



Speaking on CTV’s breakfast show ‘Anopa Dwabirem’ on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, Mr Namoale said: “I’m ashamed as a Ga. If Ghana will burn, it shouldn’t be because of Gas.



“Don’t politicise it because it’s shameful.

“Learn from what happened in La Dadekotopon, we are all one.



“We shouldn’t be used politically.



“Already, we, the Gas, we are disadvantaged politically, so, please don’t allow things to go bad on our land…



“Let us be progressive and move forward. We are doing politics for progress, we’re doing politics for development, not to destroy, not to maim.”



Meanwhile, Mr Nii Lante Bannerman, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, has accused Mr Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, the incumbent MP of masterminding the attacks on the NPP supporters in the area at the weekend.

Mr Bannerman is demanding the immediate arrest of all the persons involved in the melee else he and his supporters would defend themselves.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 26 October 2020, Mr Bannerman said: “This violence in the constituency are explicitly orchestrated by the incumbent MP whose persona and character depict violence...



“I hereby call on the police, as a matter of urgency, to arrest these NDC thugs, failing which our people will be left with no other option than to defend ourselves.”



But Mr Vanderpuye has rubbished the claims, describing Mr Bannerman as a liar.



He said: “What again do you expect? He’s a liar, he was born a liar, he has grown to become a liar and he will continue to lie all his life”.

“He is lying like any person in NPP.



“They lie from the head to the bottom, everyone amongst them lie.



“I, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, organised what happened yesterday? It’s a shame.”



