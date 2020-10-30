Odododiodio clash very unacceptable; Police must up their game! - C/R Minister

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has condemned the pockets of violence at Odododiodio constituency over the weekend.

Supporters of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) violently clashed at Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



The supporters were reportedly from the camps of the incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vaderpuiye and NPP Parliamentary candidate Nii Lante Bannerman.



According to sources, the supporters were embarking on a peace walk when it suddenly erupted into a chaotic situation.



The supporters were seen, in a video that has since gone viral, throwing stones at one another.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan doubted the involvement of NPP supporters in the violence at Jamestown.



To him, the video that revealed the clash didn't show any person in NPP colours but rather showed the assailants vividly clad in NDC attire and holding the flag of the party, which to him, indicates it was NDC supporters attacking people in the constituency.

After making this clarification, the Regional Minister registered his displeasure with the Odododiodio violence.



He stressed; "It is backward. It is completely unacceptable."



Expounding on the issue, he wondered why there was no Police presence during the supposed peace walk which turned riotous.



He, therefore, called on the Ghana Police Service to step up their game, ensuring law and order before, during and after the elections.



"There's no excuse in this matter. You must be vigilant all out to ensure that we sail through the three to four weeks ahead, we'll sail through safely and have successful elections on 7th December," he said.