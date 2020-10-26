Odododiodio will know no peace if MP is not removed – NPP Chairman

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Odododiodio Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has alluded that the constituency will never have peace if the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, continues as their Member of Parliament (MP).

Raymond Tettey alleged that ever since Nii Lantey Vanderpuije was elected as the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in 2012, the constituency has never known peace and that was what triggered events over the weekend.



Scores of people were wounded following a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC at Jamestown in the Constituency on Sunday.



Videos circulating on social media show the supporters in party colours and holding party paraphernalia and throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other.



It is immediately not known what triggered the clash which occurred on the Atta Mills Highway.



Reacting to the incident on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Anokyewaaba Serwaa, Mr Tettey alleged that it was the NDC members who started pelting broken bottles at NPP members while they were on their health walk.

He explained the NPP members were just observing the health walk from afar but the NDC member, who had broken bottles in one of the tricycles escorting the health walk, started pelting the bottles at the NPP supporters.



Mr. Tettey noted that “there wasn’t any clash because there were only three NPP people there. Can they fight the hundreds of NDC supporters?”



The chairman assured that “they were NDC people who came to attack the NPP and we will make sure they are arrested because we also had our walk on Saturday and nothing of that sort happened”.



Mr. Tettey noted that “they informed the police to give them protection so why did they go with broken bottles if they had no ulterior motive”.



“We want peace in Odododidodoo. These things started in 2012 when Nii Lante [Vanderpuye] became the candidate and if there would be peace in Odododiodio, we have to take out Nii Lante as an MP because the NPP had no hand in what happened yesterday”.