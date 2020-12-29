Official: NDC heads to Supreme Court over 2020 elections

File photo: The decision was taken on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a firm decision to head to the Supreme Court to contest results of the December 7 elections.

The decision was taken on Tuesday, December 29.



“The NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora,” a statement issued by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia after a NEC meeting announced.



“In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions, including protestations, to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during and in the aftermath of the general elections.”



In previous media interactions, some leading members of the party hinted of the party's plans to seek legal redress.

Key amongst such persons were Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi and Abraham Amaliba, legal team member of the party.



Background



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast in the recently-held 7 December 2020 polls, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302 per cent.



While former President John Dramani Mahama, candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 per cent.