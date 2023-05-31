Ofori-Atta has benefited more than all Ghanaians put together - NDC Communicator

Beatrice Annan, a communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, expressing concern over the level of suffering experienced under its administration.

Beatrice argued that the NPP government had failed the nation in numerous ways, highlighting what she perceives as lacking focus in addressing basic needs and widespread deprivation.



She characterized the NPP as the "most wicked government" the Fourth Republic has ever witnessed, expressing her dismay at the current state of affairs.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana on May 30, 2023, she cited specific instances where communities, such as Asunafo South and North, have been left without electricity despite previous expansion efforts under the previous administration of President Mahama. She further questioned why the government has yet to prioritize providing essential services such as electricity and water to these communities.



"I get goosebumps and ask, what are they doing?" she exclaimed.



She went as far as suggesting that the finance minister, who happens to be President Akufo-Addo's cousin, has personally benefited more than the entire population of Ghana.

"The NPP is the most wicked government you can ever have in this Fourth Republic. Sometimes I get to a place, and I get goosebumps, and I ask, what are they doing?



"Let me show you, in Asunafo South and North, specifically in the North, when we got there; the data showed that when President Mahama was in power, we extended electricity to 78 communities, and after that expansion, the people don't have access to electricity again.



"...And so, even in the Ashanti region, when you are driving through, you will see that there are communities with no electricity and no access to water. So, I kept asking myself, why is the government not focusing on the basics?



"I'm even tempted to say that the Finance Minister, who is the president's cousin, has benefited more than the combined efforts or the combined benefits of the 30 million Ghanaians," she said.





AM/GA