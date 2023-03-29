0
Menu
News

Oforikrom MP mourns passing of Philip Basoah

Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, NPP Member of Parliament for Oforikrom

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom, has expressed shock at the passing of Philip Atta Basoah, the NPP MP for Kumawu, who died on Tuesday, March 28, at the age of 53.

“Honourable Basoah, I saw you last Thursday when I was counting Ashanti MPs available to vote. Voting was postponed to Friday. We were all called to the chamber on Friday, and we all responded except you. Little did we know that you had fainted in your room until your door was broken and (you were) rushed to Korle Bu,” Dr. Marfo said in a statement.

“On Saturday morning, I checked up at the intensive care unit (ICU), and we hoped you would be revived, only to know this morning that you joined your Maker. So, so sad!

“May you rest well from this stressful world. I know how you suffered in your position and the political victimisation you had endured... At last, your health suffered, and your beautiful life ended in pain.”

Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, in confirming the death of Philip Basoah in a Twitter post, said, “It was an exceedingly sad day for me particularly, and the entire Caucus.”

“We shall overcome one day. Rest well, my friend. Hon. Philip Basoah,” he added.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: