Oforikrom MP quakes Ayigya with thanksgiving service

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo (with the mic in hand)

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Many members of Parliament have celebrated their victory in the aftermath of Ghana's general elections that fell on December 7, 2020.

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo is not an exception as he quaked Living Waters Assemblies of God Church yesterday at Ayigya with thanksgiving service.



The thanksgiving event on Sunday 20th December 2020 was marked together with the Municipal Chief Executive of Oforikrom, Gloria Temma Gambrah, NPP executives and huge number of the party's supporters.



Dr. Marfo after the church service further organized a "victory party" at Banivilas Hostel, Kentinkrono- Kumasi where over one thousand people (partisan and non-partisans) were fed.



The Oforikrom MP in an interview with Newstimegh.com reporter, Joseph Marfo expressed much gratitude towards God for the victory He bestowed upon him.



He as well expressed appreciation to his constituents and NPP supporters for their unflinching support before and after the elections.

"I want to thank God for the strength and victory he gave me. I thank also my constituents and all NPP party folks for their prayers and support".



"I pledge to give out my best and continue with the good works for the smooth development of Oforikrom constituency", he stated.



Election 2020



Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo, Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of NPP had an overwhelming victory on the December 7 2020 polls over his opponents from the NDC and PNC in the Oforikrom Constituency.



He amassed 60,156 votes representing 70.4% as against his competitors, Henry Osei Akoto (NDC) 24,747 - 28.96% and Muniru Seidu Mohammed (PNC) who also had 545 votes-0.64%.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor