Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen trial resumes today

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The Accra Commercial High Court 1, will today, Tuesday, March, 16, 2021 resume the trial of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen.

The National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress, Mr Ofosu Ampofo and a Communication Director Mr Boahen are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm.



In addition, Ofosu Ampofo is facing an assault charge (for inciting NDC communicators) against public officers; Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.



They have both denied the offences and been granted a ¢100,000 bail with a surety each.



Prosecution had earlier told the Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, a Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, that the accused had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the EC Chairperson and that of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, which turned violent following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress suspected to be vigilantes.



The tape was played on some radio stations and according to the Prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service intercepted it.



The Prosecution said Mr. Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and also confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.