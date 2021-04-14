Ofosu-Ampofo’s leaked tape: Witness unwell, case adjourned to May 18

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Detective Chief Inspector Bernard Berko, the police officer who investigated the case of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is unwell.

The investigator is the prosecution’s third witness in the case and was expected to be subjected to further cross-examination by lawyers of the accused persons.



But, in Court on Wednesday, when the case was called, the court’s attention was drawn by the prosecution.



The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge adjourned the case to May 18.



On the last court day, Lawyer Tony Lithur wrote to the court over his inability to be present in court.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a deputy Communications Officer of the NDC are standing trial over a leaked tape that captures an alleged plan of causing harm and assault on public officers.



I don’t know who recorded audio

On March 17, the witness told the court that he did not know who recorded the meeting where the NDC Chairman made the statements that had brought him and another NDC official to court to be tried.



The investigator who is the third prosecution witness maintained that he didn’t know who recorded the tape when asked about the person behind the voice recording.



The investigator also said he was unable to tell if it was a National Security operative being behind the said recording when he was pushed further about that possibility.



The investigator, prior to his cross-examination, ended his evidence in chief by tendering in evidence a report on investigations pleaded by Mr. Boahen.



The cross-examination of the investigator by Mr. Lithur was about the venue of the alleged meeting of communicators of the NDC, its purpose, who recorded the meeting and whether those in attendance gave consent for the meeting to be recorded.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer while on the other hand, Mr. Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.