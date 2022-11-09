Ofosu Ampofo-Nketia Contest: NDC needs a chairman for robust governance framework – Agumenu

Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, a former Special Assistant to the late Jerry John Rawlings

Source: GNA

Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, a former Special Assistant to the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect a national Chairman that will develop a robust governance framework for national development.

“We are on a complex path that needs a bold decision to distinguish the brand we need at this challenging moment to redefine the future we believe in as a Party and chart a robust governance framework for national development,” he said in a news brief ahead of the contest between Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the National Chairman position of the NDC.



Dr Agumenu said: “When two products are good for a competitive market, the dynamics of the market forces would either reposition one or necessitate a person to reexamine some exceptional qualities of the two.”



In such events, he said, one would appreciate the unique selling proposition of each and decide on which one could be the star brand with a competitive edge to lead the market and urged the delegates to think about the future of the Party in making a decision.



The NDC as part of its preparations ahead of the 2024 general election will be electing its national executives next year.

Dr Asiedu Nketia is seeking to unseat the incumbent National Chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



Dr Nketia said he had the strength to withstand the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also said he presented the best qualities to be retained the National Chairman to unseat the NPP in 2024.