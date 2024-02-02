Okada Riders Association petition government for reduction in Emissions Levy

File photo

The Okada Riders Association is gearing up to formally petition the Ministry of Transport on Monday, February 5, 2024, seeking a reconsideration of the recently implemented emissions levy.

The Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), which came into effect recently, imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for internal combustion engine vehicles.



The levy is tiered based on vehicle type and engine capacity. Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay an annual fee of GH₵75, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches with an engine capacity up to 3000 cubic centimetres must pay GH₵150 per annum. Larger vehicles, including those above 3000 cubic centimetres, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks, are subject to an annual levy of GH₵300.



Expressing concerns over the high levy amounts, Secretary of the Okada Riders Association, Majid Amidu, emphasized the economic strain on riders and announced their intention to submit a petition to the government.



In an interview with Citi News, Amidu stated, "It is too much. People are suffering. You did not give us jobs, you did not do anything for us and yet you want us to pay GH75. We will hold another meeting and write a petition to the government and the whole of Ghana that enough is enough."

He warned of potential demonstrations if the government does not heed their call for a reduction in the levy.



"If they do not reduce the levy, we will go out and demonstrate against this government. By Monday, the petition will be ready, and we will send it to the Minister."



