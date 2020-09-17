General News

Okada business has come to stay – NDC MP replies Bawumia

John Dramani Mahama has promised to legalise Okada business

Ranking Member of Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Kwame Agboza Governs says the NPP government is deceiving Okada riders with lucrative promises which they will never fulfill if retained in power.

According to him, the next National Democratic Congress government will make sure the business is legalised to benefit the masses who trade in it.



“Okada business has come to stay, and we will make sure it is legalised,” he said.



His comment follows Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claims that the governing NPP will introduce a flexible vehicle leasing scheme for commercial drivers which is a safer and better option than legalising Okada business in Ghana.



The NPP’s 2020 manifesto has guaranteed a new transport financing scheme dubbed Transport Sector Recapitalisation policy, which will assist commercial drivers to own brand new vehicles being assembled in Ghana through flexible lease terms.

“There’s been a recent discussion about Okada, this motorcycle transport.



“I think that in the context of what we are doing, we will rather encourage the Okada riders to come in and try to lease these vehicles so that they can run businesses,” Dr. Bawumia said, referring to the new VW cars which have been assembled in Ghana during a ceremony between VW and Black Ivy in Accra on Wednesday.



But the NDC lawmaker in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said that the NPP’s proposal is untrue.



He argued that, “Okada is cheaper than cars and they know.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.