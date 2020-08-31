General News

'Okada legalization can be welcomed if safety of drivers is assured' - GPRTU to Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has established that legalizing Okada can only be welcomed if the necessary regulations are put in place to ensure the safety of drivers and their passengers.

Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Kwame Kumah, stated: “As at now, Okada is illegal. But I have heard that there is a conversation to legalize Okada.



If the leaders can put in place measures that will ensure safety through certain regulations, that will help. If that is not put in place, the Okada job as it stands now is disturbing”, he said.



He reasoned that at the moment, there are no regulations such as the insurance of Okada and as such people are not safe riding on Okada.



“As Okada is not legal in Ghana, there is no insurance covering the drivers and their passengers, so if it is legalized, these things must be put in place”.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has disclosed that he will legalize Okada should he win the 2020 general elections.



He states that it is important to legalize this field to serve as a form of livelihood to a lot of people.



However, some have criticized the ex-president for promising the legalization of regulation of motorbikes for commercial purposes popularly known as Okada as they argue that this form of business has claimed many lives; causing more harm than good.

