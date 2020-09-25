Okada riders detail how they ensure the safety of passengers

There is an ongoing conversation on legalizing Okada business in Ghana

Executives of the Okada Riders Association in Ghana have said that granted that the Okada business is illegal and as such no insurance covers passengers, they still put measures in place to ensure the safety of their passengers.

In a discussion about Okada legalization on the Happy Morning Show, representatives of the Okada Association, namely, Solomon Akpanagba and Kojo Adande, told host Samuel Eshun about how they keep passengers safe.



Solomon Akpanagba, who has been riding Okada for eight years now, states that he works with “faith”.



He explains, “We have the faith that if it is not God’s will to ride on an Okada, you will be involved in an accident. Some may say we don’t talk with faith. But I have been driving Okada consistently for eight years and I have not been involved in an accident.



I work with faith and that has been my philosophy”.



Kojo Adande, on his part, related that if an Okada driver is to ever be involved in an accident, the Okada Association will definitely show support.

“We have an Association where contributions are made. So if your passenger gets injured, you need to take him or her to the hospital. If you are not able to personally cater for the bills, the association will help you with their contribution.



I have been working for five years and I have not been in that situation where I have to take a passenger to the hospital. I drive with care. We also receive training from the association”, he added.



In a recent interview on the Happy Morning Show, the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Justice Yaw Ofori issued a warning to the public not to patronize these commercial ‘Okada’ riders as they are not covered by any form of insurance.



“We want Ghanaians to understand that motorbikes are covered by insurance and are expected to be used for private purposes only. But when a paying passenger rides on a motorbike, he or she is not covered by any insurance”, he told host Samuel Eshun.