Okatakyie ‘blasts’ Paul Adom-Otchere over ‘lies’ about IGP’s testimony on leaked tape

Journalist Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has slammed broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere for supposedly misleading Ghanaians over the testimony of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at the hearing on the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove him.

Paul Adom Otchere is reported to have questioned Dr Dampare’s testimony that the last contact he had with the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, was about 8 months ago with another video.



In the video, Bugri Naabu said that he was going to contact the IGP regarding an issue with a contract which made Adom-Otchere question the IGP’s testimony.



Reacting to this on his ‘For The Records’ programme on Facebook, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah accused Adom-Otchere of being biased with his analysis.



He said that Adom-Otchere is deliberately creating the impression that the IGP lied when he said his last contact with Bugri was about 8 months ago.



“The IGP said he knew Bugri Naabu and that he had met him about 8 months ago if his memory serves him right… He (the IGP) also said that his telephone conversation with the Bugri Naabu has also been along the same time frame as his physical contact with him.



“... Paul you can’t separate your basis from what the fact actually is. When you are speaking about what Bugri Naabu said, you believe what he is saying but you question whether the IGP was being truthful,” Afrifa-Mensah said.

He added, “I’m sure this why you have not been able to pass to Makola to become a lawyer because you make too much of assumptions on your show”.



Afrifa-Mensah also slammed Adom-Otchere for saying that the fact that IGP nearly cried in public means that he had done something wrong.



“Even the commander in chief of the US Army cried in public… The IGP made strong points, that is how come you, Paul Adom-Otchere, don’t have much to say on what he said and that is why you have become so pitiful to the extent that you are vying to the arena that he (the IGP) cried and so he has done something wrong.”







He added that the probe by the ad hoc committee of parliament, which is meant to investigate the tape, is now turning into a trial of the IGP.



“There is an agenda, they have intentionally sent up the committee to make it look as if it is investigating the tape but gradually, they are turning the focus on the IGP and the competencies or otherwise of IGP is what they are questioning,” he said.

Watch a video of Okatakyie’s remarks below:







