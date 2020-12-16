Okoe-Boye isn’t a bad guy, he just found himself in a bad system – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak, has described Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye’s defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections as “unfortunate” adding that the overthrown MP “was a good guy”.

He explained in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.com on TV3 on Monday, December 16, that, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister lost his seat to the NDC’s Benjamin Ayiku Narteh due to his alignment with the wrong political party.



“He is a victim, he is not a bad guy but he was part of a bad system that Ghanaians wanted to get rid of,” said the NDC’s MP for Builsa South.



Dr. Okoe-Boye’s failure to retain his seat in the Ledzokuku Constituency is one that has generated public interest as he was tipped to be one of the best performing MP’s under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“It is quite unfortunate as it is but you know, he is a brave young man and I think that he will survive. I wish him well and I know he will do well at least; I've heard that he’s gone back to doing what he does well,” said Mr Apaak.



