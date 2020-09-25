Okudzeto Ablakwa not kidnapped by Togoland Group – GhanaWeb sources

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Reports that the Member of Parliament of North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been kidnapped by the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation are untrue, GhanaWeb confirm.

Ablakwa and the DCE for the area were rumoured to have been abducted by the group in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2020.



But GhanaWeb sources indicate that there is no iota of truth in the reports and that the MP is going about his normal business.



The group which is fast becoming a pain in the neck of Ghanaians struck this dawn, attacking two police station in the Volta Region.



The Western Togoland group kidnapped three police officers and blocked two major entry points to the region.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the commander of the Sogakope police command is among the three persons kidnapped by the group.

The DCE of the area, we have been told is also free and not in custody of the group.



Meanwhile Okudzeto Ablakwa has in a statement condemned the actions of the group, describing it as an ‘invasion’ of the constituency.



He urged his constituents to remain calm and assured them of their safety.



