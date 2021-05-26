Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation from the Appointments Committee takes a new turn

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

• Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament

• He said it was based on personal reasons and has communicated that to the Speaker of Parliament



• But the Speaker said it is not within his powers to accept the resignation letter from the MP



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has disclosed it is not within his powers to accept the resignation letter from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



According to him, he has asked Parliament’s Selection Committee to look into what he describes as “the purported resignation” of the MP for North Tongu.



Addressing Members of Parliament upon resumption from recess Tuesday, May 25, the Speaker explained, “I received a purported letter of resignation from the MP of North Tongu, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa just a few hours before Parliament recessed. By the rules of the House, my acceptance of his resignation would have been ultra vires for my position and powers as Speaker of Parliament."



“It was however procedurally intra vires for my position as the Chairman of the Committee of Selection, acting for or behalf of the Committee. I accordingly received the letter on behalf of and for the consideration of the committee which is to prepare, compose and present a report for your approval,” he told the House.

Speaker Bagbin noted the committee would soon present its report to the House for consideration.



Background



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, resigned as a member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament based on “personal reasons”.



He told Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin that, he would want to discontinue his membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.



“This is to formally convey my decision to discontinue my membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful consideration,” Ablakwa’s letter read.



He added, the reasons for the decision to step down had been a difficult one, stopping short to shed light on what might have informed his decision.

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this is difficult and that the decision is both personal and on principle.



“Respectfully, ... my resignation is with immediate effect and therefore I shall not be available for the vetting of the nominees for deputy ministerial positions,” the letter read further.



The letter continues: “May I extend to you, the leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and leadership of the great National Democratic Congress. My sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Appointments Committee in the sixth, seventh and eighth Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana.



“Kindly accept, Right Honourable, the assurances of my highest esteem,” the letter concluded.