Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation is a demonstration of someone who believes in principles – Gyampo

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has lauded the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following his resignation from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

According to the Associate Professor, the MP has gained his [Gyampo’s] respect because the move demonstrates he is principled.



The MP on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, announced his resignation from the



Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Okudzeto Ablakwa in his statement of resignation indicated that the decision was "after days of careful thought" adding that the reasons for this difficult decision are both "personal and on principle”.

Although the sudden move by the MP came with some backlash from some members from the NDC and Minority in Parliament, Prof Gyampo would rather hail the legislator.



In an interview on Joy Newsfile, Prof Gyampo noted, “I have a lot of respect for Okudzeto for the decisions he’s taken. I’ve always argued that it appears our politicians have no principles and they have no conviction and so they do anything that they please. But what Okudzeto Ablakwa did in my view is a demonstration of somebody who believes in principles".



The outspoken Professor believes Mr Okudzeto must be commended because in his view, "not all politicians who will do this".