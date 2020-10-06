Okudzeto rides Okada to file nomination forms

The MP was joined by dozens of Okada riders to file his nomination

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Monday, October 5, 2020, filed his nomination as a candidate for the National Democratic Congress for the constituency in the December 2020 elections.

Ahead of the official filing process at the District Office of the Electoral Commission, the MP joined by dozens of Okada riders embarked on a procession through some principal towns in the North Tongu Constituency riding at the back of one of the riders.



Taking to his Facebook page after the filing, the MP said, “I am grateful for the profound solidarity exhibited by Okada riders who led me on an exciting procession through the streets of Mepe, Battor and Aveyime ahead of the formal filing process. Undoubtedly a clear demonstration that former President John Mahama’s pledge to legalize and regulate the Okada business is practical, popular and possible. The NDC People’s Manifesto continues to galvanize many sections of society."



He served notice that despite the recent violent activities of some so-called secessionists in the area “the good people of North Tongu are not intimidated and are determined to actively participate in the Ghanaian democratic experiment.

"As I made clear in my remarks, we are resolved to remain loyal to the Ghanaian nation-state as we deepen our contributions in perfecting this union.”



Mr Okudzeto thus pledged to continue serving the people of his constituency with distinction and put the people’s needs and collective objective above what he said will be any parochial or personal interests.



