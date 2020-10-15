Old Men in NPP are greedy, ungrateful and very disrespectful - A Plus

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus has claimed that no sensible young person will want to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) considering the turn of events in the elephant family.

According to him, the party’s elders are greedy and selfish people who do not want to see the young people in the party to develop and take over from them even as their end is near.



Apart from their greed, A Plus said the old men in the NPP are ungrateful and very disrespectful, the reason the party does not appeal to the youth now.



“No sensible young person will follow NPP. It is a fact. Scientifically proven!!! Apart from the fact that the old men in the party are greedy, they are also ungrateful and very disrespectful. You can fight with your phone.”

This comes after Assin Central Member of Parliament lashed the Political Party for using and dumping the youth after elections.



To him, the NPP has failed a number of young men who worked so hard for the party but the party failed to help them when they were brought to power in 2016.



