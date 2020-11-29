Old Tafo Municipality constitutes Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

The inauguration of the Municipal Inter-Party Dialogue Committee at Old Tafo

Residents of Old Tafo, one of the designated hotspots in the Ashanti Region, have been cautioned to strive to conform to the norms relating to partisan political activities.

Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said: “It is the responsibility of all and sundry to respect the ‘rules of political engagements’ as Ghana goes to the polls on December 7.”



The various political parties and their supporters ought to be disciplined and tolerant of divergent views, he advised, saying this was required to create a harmonious environment for incident-free and fair elections.



Mr. Obeng Owusu, who was speaking at the inauguration of the Municipal Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, said the country had its enviable reputation to protect.



“Our track record of having conducted seven Presidential and Parliamentary elections under the Fourth Republican Constitution had not come as a fluke.



“This was possible due to hard work, therefore, the gains made ought to be protected for political stability and posterity of the nation,” the MCE advised.

The IPDC is to serve as a unifying body in promoting peace and resolution of conflicts before, during and after the 2020 General Election.



It would work to stem the tide of unnecessary suspicions and anxiety amongst political parties, provide an effective platform for key stakeholders to engage with the parties and ensure that they behaved in a manner required of them.



The Committee is to liaise with the National Peace Council (NPC) in the peace-building processes as related to the elections and further organize interactive inter-party fora to engender a harmonious environment for all to contribute positively to Ghana’s democratic governance.



Mr. Obeng Owusu said the Municipal Security Council had decided not to take chances but deal ruthlessly with those intending to foment trouble before, during and after the elections.



He charged the Committee to focus on the job at hand to help realize its mission.

Mr. Suraka Saani, the Old Tafo Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), under whose auspices the programme was organized, said other operational areas of the IPDC included monitoring and investigating cases of abuse of the rules and regulations pertaining to the electoral processes.



It is also to organize events such as floats, fun games, funfairs, peace matches, and enacting drama to convey messages of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.



Nana Agyin Frimpong, Chief of Old Tafo, in a message delivered on his behalf, expressed the hope that the IPDC would be committed to its terms of reference for the conduct of peaceful polls.